TIPP Poll: If Bribed, Majority Say Biden Should Leave Presidency

A strong 63% majority of American adults believe that President Joe Biden should leave the presidency if the allegations of corruption and possible bribery by foreign powers prove true, according to a new poll.

According to a new I&I/TIPP survey, 33% say that Biden should be impeached, while 30% say he should resign immediately if the charges are true.

Just 20% say the president should stay in office and run again in 2024; 17% weren’t sure.

Broken down by political party, 85% of Republicans think Biden should be impeached or resign, including 53% who called for impeachment and 32% who say he should quit the office.

Among independents, 64% say Biden should be removed from office, including 33% who say removal should occur by impeachment and 31% who say resignation. Another 15% say he should be able to run again, while 21% say they’re not sure.

Within the president’s own party, 45% of Democrats believe he should be impeached or resign, including 19% who say he should be impeached and 26% who say he should resign if the charges prove true. Just 35% of Democrats think Biden should stay in office and run for reelection.

In an opinion piece published by Fox News last week, George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley noted that the White House has always denied that Biden had any knowledge of his son Hunter Biden’s overseas business deals.

"Starting with his campaign for the presidency and continuing until recently, President Biden has maintained one clear and consistent position on his son's influence-peddling schemes,” Turley wrote. “As a virtual mantra, Biden — and the White House staff — have categorically maintained that he had no knowledge of any foreign dealings of his son."

During his failed plea deal hearing last week, however, Hunter Biden admitted in court that he received more than $500,000 from a company with links to the Chinese Communist Party, contradicting his father’s claim that none of the Bidens made any “money from China.”

“My son has not made money in terms of this thing about, what are you talking about, China,” Joe Biden said to President Donald Trump during a 2020 debate. “The only guy who made money from China is this guy [Trump]. He’s the only one. Nobody else has made money from China.”

Hunter Biden reportedly requested $10 million from his Chinese business partners at CEFC because, he tweeted, the Bidens do “exactly what the Chairman wants,.”

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer has said that bank statements and as many as 20 shell companies indicate that the Biden family could have accepted $40 million or more in bribes from foreign agents.

“This was organized crime," Comer said. "There’s no other way to define it.”

The poll was conducted July 5-7 and surveyed 1,341 adults American adults. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.7 percentage points.