Mark Lytle to Newsmax: 'Stark Contrast' Between Hunter vs. Trump Probes

Mark Lytle, attorney for IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley, told Newsmax on Tuesday in the wake of Donald Trump's indictment by special counsel Jack Smith, that there's a "stark contrast" between the Hunter Biden investigation and the investigation into the former president.

"I can tell you that when you look at what happened during the Hunter Biden investigation – prosecutors telling experienced agents who want to follow the money that might lead to President Biden, telling them no, stopping their staffs, interfering with their investigation – it really stands in stark contrast to the mega million dollar investigation – the new industry – to investigate President Trump and all the money being thrown at that investigation," Lytle said during an appearance on Newsmax's "The Record with Greta Van Susteren."

"It's really a stark contrast and it's got to be really difficult for President Trump's followers to not think this is a political action rather than a serious general criminal prosecution," he added.

The special counsel's Washington, D.C., grand jury handed down a four-count, 45-page indictment against Trump that also listed six unnamed co-conspirators.

Commenting on how the rest of America outside the Washington, D.C., bubble must view what goes on inside, Lytle said that the mounting number of Trump prosecutions makes it "difficult" for Americans not be cynical.

"With so many indictments and so many investigations, it really dilutes the impact and seriousness of the indictments," he said. "It's like people have become immune to it, really, and it takes away the seriousness of whatever conduct the Department of Justice is trying to point out. It really makes people outside of the Beltway start to look at it with a little bit of a cynical view, and that's really unfortunate and it really hurts our justice system and our political system as well."

After listening to Attorney General Merrick Garland comment on Smith's decision to indict Trump, Lytle said there was one thing he didn't hear from him.

"I didn't hear the attorney general talk about a special counsel for Hunter Biden and the Biden family," he said, pointing to another difference between Hunter Biden's case and Trump's. "That's really what needs to be done here and it's not being done."

Trump is reportedly due in court on Thursday and is set to appear before U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan.

