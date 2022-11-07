×
Tags: doug mastriano | newsmax | pennsylvania | crime

Doug Mastriano to Newsmax: Crime, Inflation Top Issues in Pa.

doug mastriano appearing at a rally
Doug Mastriano (Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 07 November 2022 11:09 AM EST

Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano told Newsmax on Monday that crime and inflation are the biggest issues among voters in the state heading into the midterm elections.

Mastriano said on "Wake Up America," when asked about issue that voters are talking about, that "loud and clear in the southeast, in the Philly area, it's crime. Hands down, nothing else comes close. And then behind that, of course, is inflation, cost of living."

He noted that some "people are going to have to maybe skip Thanksgiving or skip the turkey, and Christmas is not looking good … the Democrats' spokespeople, spokesmen and women, come out and say, Oh, just by less toys or buy smaller turkeys."

Mastriano said: "It sounds like the Marie Antoinette Democrat Party, you know, 'Let them eat cake' kind of thing. They are so disconnected … the issues that Democrats are running on are completely what the people of the state don't care about.

"They want to survive, make ends meet, and Democrats are talking about political driven issues that are just so disconnected from reality."

