Doug Mastriano to Newsmax: Will Make Pennsylvania a 'Law and Order' State

Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano pledged on Newsmax that, if elected, he would return Pennsylvania to a law and order state.

Speaking to "American Agenda" on Tuesday about a string of crimes plaguing Pennsylvania, Mastriano says, "on day number one ... we become a law and order state."

"I'll have the backs of our law and enforcement officials," Mastriano continued. "I'll be working with the [state] House and Senate to make sure they have the resources and personnel necessary to punish crime — and we're obviously going to hold officials accountable to punish crime."

"My opponent [Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro] ... has released criminals early out of jail; you wonder why things are so bad?"

Mastriano, who himself is serving as a state senator for Pennsylvania, went on to point out that localized crime has "spilled over" into the suburbs.

"We're seeing carjackings in Chester County. We saw, of course, a week and a half ago at a Wawa [gas station] about 30 youngsters showing up there and wrecking $10,000 of damage. A shooting at a football game in Roxborough — another safe area of the city. Cold-blooded murders on the street. That needs to end. And that's going to end on day one with Mastriano."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!