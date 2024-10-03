IDF Spokesman to Newsmax: Plans Will Ensure Israel 'Will Not Be Attacked Again'

Israeli Defense Force spokesman Major Doron Spielman told Newsmax on Thursday that the operational plans currently in place will "ensure the State of Israel will not be attacked again."

On Tuesday, Iran launched a missile attacked deep into the heart of Israel in response to the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

The IDF has promised a response, inching the region closer to a full-scale war between Israel and Iran.

Spielman questioned President Joe Biden's continued calls for a "proportional response" after "Iran launched 181 ballistic missiles that would destroy a building had they landed."

"I would ask anyone what a proportional response to that means. It's clear that Iran wants to destroy us. So, you know, what is the proportional response from Israel's perspective?" Spielman said during an appearance on "National Report"

The IDF spokesman concluded by reminding viewers that imminent threats to Israel need to be "neutralized" immediately.

"We are surrounded, as you know, on seven different sides. We are fighting in Judea and Samaria. And we're fighting Hezbollah both from Syria and Lebanon. And so we will act as soon as possible so that we can take care of that threat. And it's very real. We know that Iran burns flags and says, death to America, death to Israel. They mean it," Spielman added.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com