John Bolton to Newsmax: Biden Tells Enemy US Disagrees With Ally

President Joe Biden, by saying he does not think Israel should strike Iran's nuclear program, foolishly told "our enemy that we have a disagreement with our ally," former U.S. Ambassador John Bolton told Newsmax on Thursday.

"I believe the White House is applying enormous pressure on Israel not to go after the nuclear program," Bolton told Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "What could be a more foolish thing to do than to give the Iranians some confidence that we're applying pressure, which I believe we are."

Biden, urging Israel to act "proportionally," said he won't support an Israeli strike on Iran's nuclear sites in response to the missile attack this week.

"Why give Iran that comfort?" said Bolton. "That is giving aid to our adversary. I don't understand that. It violates fundamental common sense."

He added that if Israel goes after Iran's nuclear targets, that could be its "best chance to eliminate the existential threat" to its country, and he thinks that "they should take it."

"They may well want to go after other targets, but I definitely think the nuclear program is a threat to Israel, the Arab states, the U.S, the world as a whole, as a proliferation threat should be," said Bolton.

