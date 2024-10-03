Iran Guards Consultant Dies After Israeli Strike on Damascus

A consultant working for Iran's Revolutionary Guards has died from injuries sustained in an Israeli air attack on the Syrian capital Damascus on Monday, Iran's Student News Network reported on Thursday.

It identified the consultant as Majid Divani, without giving further details.

The attack appeared to be the same as one reported by Syrian state media, which said on Tuesday that three civilians were killed and nine others injured in an Israeli airstrike on the Syrian capital Damascus.

Syrian air defenses intercepted "hostile targets" over the vicinity of Damascus three times in a row in one night, following explosions that were heard in the capital, state media said on Tuesday.

When asked about the reported attack, the Israeli military said on Tuesday that it does not comment on foreign media reports.

Israel has been carrying out strikes against Iran-linked targets in Syria for years but has ramped up such raids since last year's Oct. 7 attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas on southern Israel.