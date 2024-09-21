Trump Promises Women Will Be 'Happy, Healthy' Again

Former President Donald Trump, while speaking to rallygoers in Wilmington, North Carolina on Saturday, said that if he's elected president, the nation's women will be "happy, healthy, confident, and free" once again.

"Women have gone through a lot," Trump said. "Women are poorer than they were four years ago, are less healthy than they were four years ago."

Women are also "more stressed and depressed and unhappy" than four years ago under his presidency, and have become "less optimistic and confident in the future" under President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democrat nominee.

"I will fix all of that, women," Trump said. "I will fix all of that, and I will fix it fast and at long last, this national nightmare that we're going through will be over."

He further claimed that abortion "is now where it always had to be," under state control and with the "vote of the people."

"Every legal scholar, every Republican and Democrat for years didn't want it in federal control, Trump said. "They wanted it in the states and a vote of the people. That's what's happening right now."

He pointed out that the exceptions are also being written in state laws that allow for procedures in the cases of rape, incest, and to save the life of a mother.

"But it isn't allowing for Democrat-demanded late-term abortion in the seventh, eighth, and ninth month or even the execution of a baby after birth," Trump said, adding that he asked Harris about that happening, but "she didn't want to answer" the question.

Trump added that he will "protect women at a level never seen before. They will finally be healthy, hopeful, safe, and secure… their lives will be happy, and beautiful and their lives will be great again."

His comments Saturday came after he posted, in an all-caps declaration on Truth Social, his promises to keep women safe and happy after he's elected.

Trump has described himself in the past as the "most pro-life president in American history," and accused Harris of lying when she said that he would ban abortion nationally if he won the election.

He has also said that he will not sign a national abortion ban law, as he believes the matter should be left up to the states rather than the federal government.

Trump's comments Saturday, both at the rally and online, come after Harris this week said he is a threat to women's freedoms and lives, warning in a speech in Georgia that Republicans will stop abortion if he returns to the White House.

Her speech was made in response to ProPublica reports that two women in Georgia died after not receiving proper medical treatment for infections suffered after they took abortion pills to terminate their pregnancies.

