Trump Trolls Bidens for Jill Running the Cabinet Meeting

The image of first lady Jill Biden sitting at the head of President Joe Biden's first Cabinet meeting in nearly one full year was seized on by Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump at his Wilmington, North Carolina rally Saturday.

"I don't know is he still the president? I'm trying to figure it out," Trump told his rally, which aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax and the free Newsmax2 streaming platform.

"You know, I hate to waste the time by saying it."

President Joe Biden, after stepping down as the duly elected Democrat presidential nominee, left his first lady to sit at the head of the table and run his Cabinet meeting.

"I don't know: Is he the president, because yesterday his wife took over the Cabinet meeting, right?" Trump continued. "He said, 'I'm going to ask my wife to take it.'

"He hasn't had a Cabinet meeting like in two years, and yesterday, they finally had it, and he said, 'I'm going to let Jill handle it. We will manage,'" Trump joking, speaking in hyperbole to his adoring rally crowd, because the last Cabinet meeting was Oct. 2, 2023 — nearly a full calendar year ago.

"A lot of things are happening. There are a lot of bad things happening."

Trump pitched his tax-cutting agenda to his North Carolina voters — a state Democrats are hoping to make the seventh potential "swing state" along with Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Nevada, and Wisconsin.

"We will massively cut taxes for workers," Trump said. "We will have no tax on tips. We will have no tax on overtime. And no tax on Social Security benefits for our great seniors.

"And it makes sense because the seniors have been hurt so badly with inflation. So we're going to cut inflation. So we're going to have no tax on Social Security for our seniors. And while working Americans catch up, we're going to put a temporary cap on interest rates on credit card debt at 10%."

