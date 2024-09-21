WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Vows to Get to Mars: 'Elon, Get Those Rocket Ships Going'

By    |   Saturday, 21 September 2024 04:46 PM EDT

In a line reminiscent of that of Arnold Schwarzenegger in "Total Recall" (1990), Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump vowed to get the United States to Mars before the end of his prospective term by 2029 — with the help of SpaceX chief and Trump endorser Elon Musk.

"We're going to reach — and it's my plan; I'll talk to Elon: Elon, get those rocket ships going, because we want to reach Mars before the end of my term," Trump told his Wilmington, North Carolina rally, which aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax and the free Newsmax2 streaming platform.

"We want to do it, and we want to have also great military protection in space, because that's where it's going to be at."

Trump hailed his creation of Space Force — a new military branch that President Joe Biden's former White House press secretary Jen Psaki once mocked in one of the first daily press briefings of the administration after it took over from Trump.

"We will lead the world in space," Trump told his rally. "Remember, I did Space Force. I did that. I rebuilt the military. I did a lot. But we have Space Force, first time in 79 years since Air Force, first time."

Space Force began the sixth branch of the U.S. military Dec. 20, 2019, under the direction of Trump during his first presidential term.

"Think of it: Space Force," Trump said. "And now we're leading in space over Russia and China. They were killing us when I took over. And now we're leading."

Trump delivered bold new plans Saturday on the level of Space Force in a prospective next term.

"We will rebuild our cities, including Washington, D.C., making them safe, clean, and beautiful again," Trump continued. "And we will keep the U.S. dollar as the world's reserve currency, which we're losing right now. And if we lose that, it's like losing a war, and we're losing it as the world's reserve currency.

"This is how we will end the era of inflation, mayhem, and misery under [Vice President] Kamala [Harris] and Crooked Joe and unleash safety, prosperity, and peace for Americans of every race, religion, color, and creed.

"Together, we will deliver low taxes, low regulations, low energy costs, low interest rates, low inflation, so that everyone can afford groceries, a car, and a home.

"We will stop the invasion and end migrant crime. We are going to totally stop this invasion. This invasion is destroying the fabric of our country. We're going to support our police, strengthen our military, build a missile defense shield around our country, keep critical race theory the hell out of our politics.

"We're going to end transgender insanity in our schools. And we're going to keep men out of women's sports."

