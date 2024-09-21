Trump: Rapid Changes for Economy Coming if Elected

Former President Donald Trump, speaking before a huge crowd in Wilmington, N.C., railed against the state of the economy under Vice President Kamala Harris and promised rapid changes if he's elected in November.

"Can you believe what they've done?" Trump said Saturday, promising that his election will mean "the price of household goods will start to plummet."

"Groceries and rent will no longer break your budgets, and you will have thousands of dollars of savings by the end of the year," said Trump. "We're going to get your energy costs down in one year. We're going to get your energy costs down by 50%. We'll cut it in half. We're going to cut it in half. It means young people will once again be able to afford a mortgage and a home."

But "radical liberal Harris" has "created the worst economy in your lifetime," said Trump.

Harris, he said, is "promising war on American energy."

"The day after they win, your energy prices are going to double and triple," he warned.

A Harris presidency would bring the largest small business tax hikes in American history as well, said Trump.

"All of this is shutting down power plants and banning gasoline-powered cars and trucks," said Trump. "We want new technology. We want hybrids. We want a lot of things under the Trump economic plan. We will cut your energy prices in half… and you can get very angry with me if we don't do it within 12 months."

Trump added that his presidency will slash inflation, cut interest rates, and reduce the costs of typical mortgages by "$1,000 a month."

He further promised tax cuts for workers, to have no taxes on tipped income or over time, and no taxes on Social Security benefits for seniors.

"We're going to put a temporary cap on interest rates on credit card debt at 10%," said Trump. "25% and 30%. It's crazy."

Trump added that his work on the economy is "one of the big reasons" he has won the overwhelming endorsement of the rank-and-file membership of the Teamsters, which has not endorsed a candidate although 60% of its membership voted for Trump.

"Last month, American-born workers lost, think of this, 1.3 million jobs," said Trump. "American workers lost 1.3 million jobs. Meanwhile, the migrants picked up 635,000 jobs, plus another 700,000 or 800,000 jobs, at least that we know of."

But the Republican Party is the "party of common sense," said Trump.

"Even Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said this week the influx across the borders has been one of the things that has allowed unemployment to rise and rise substantially to save your jobs," said Trump.

He also warned that under Harris, the "autoworkers will be gone because all the electric cars are going to be made in China," but under him, "we're going to have gasoline-powered cars because they go far.

"We're going to make our auto manufacturing business stronger than it ever has been. We are going to bring back the manufacturing of automobiles."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com