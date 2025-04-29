May Mailman to Newsmax: Trump Will Keep Stacking Wins

President Donald Trump's first 100 days in office have passed, but the "wins are going to continue to stack up," May Mailman, the deputy assistant to the president and a senior policy strategist, told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"We are tired, and we're proud of our accomplishments," Mailman said on "Wake Up America." "It feels like we live in a different world from [former President Joe] Biden's and [former Vice President] Kamala Harris' world. We have a secure border. You know, America is back. But we also know that there's so much left to do."

But even with the progress that has been made, it's time to see the administration's plans being implemented, she said.

"We'll continue to see wins like yesterday, [as we] finalized our Title IX investigation against the University of Pennsylvania for making women shower and compete against men, things like that," Mailman said. "So the wins are going to continue to stack up."

Mailman said that in addition to reports that Trump will announce a tariff deal for the auto industry at a rally Tuesday in Warren, Michigan, the event will focus on the achievements in the economy, "consistently beating jobs numbers, egg prices coming down, crude oil prices coming down," she said.

The energy prices, Mailman said, have been an "underreported story."

"Joe Biden basically closed America for energy," she said. "He said we've got to have wind energy or nothing else, no LNG (liquefied natural gas) exports. We've had four LNG terminals already approved. The Department of Interior said that they're going to approve permits in 28 days, and we're going to see other agencies follow suit."

The administration has also proposed a rule to constrain the Endangered Species Act "so that you can actually build things without wondering what's going to happen to the caterpillars," said Mailman.

Meanwhile, uncertainty remains about the tariffs that have gone into place, as small businesses need to secure their supply chains, she said.

"We are in a place where we have let China own our country for things big and small, for things like our pharmaceuticals and all the pieces and parts that our auto manufacturers that small businesses rely on," Mailman said. "And so we do need to become more reliant on ourselves and on countries that have our best interests at heart. These are things that we need to give jobs back to manufacturers."

And when "we unleash our American economy," companies will want to come build in the United States, she added.

"I think that there's going to be a renaissance of American manufacturing, of American jobs, and having security, of having our supply chains here in the United States," she said.

Mailman said the administration has also made "tremendous progress" on the border, and that "just highlights the lie from Kamala Harris and Joe Biden that they needed Congress to do it."

Still, Mailman said the administration needs Congress to codify Trump's executive orders so the country doesn't revert to the policies of the past and "to protect the American people into the future. That's going to be a really big focus."

She added that she wants to see the administration focus on even more "wins for the American family," such as focusing on marriage and family, energy, and border security.

"You're seeing law firm behavior change," Mailman said. "You're seeing university behavior change. Harvard says they're not changing their behavior, but they just shut down their segregated graduations. So I think big cultural changes, those are the lasting changes that America wants and that we're going to secure."

