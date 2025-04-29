Trump to Mark 100 Days in Office With Warren, Michigan Rally

President Donald Trump will speak Tuesday evening during a rally in Warren, Michigan, just outside Detroit, and is expected to address the highlights of the first 100 days of his second term in office.

He is expected to speak about his administration's efforts on mass deportation, the changes he's made to global trade, and the ongoing efforts to shrink the government, reports CBS News.

The speech will be delivered at Macomb Community College in Warren, Michigan, and is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET. Newsmax is planning live coverage of the rally.

"Inflation has cooled, consumer prices dropped month-over-month for the first time in three years, and gas prices are lower across the country," the White House said while announcing the speech.

The announcement also went to praise the Department of Government Efficiency for canceling "numerous discriminatory DEI contracts" while rooting out "waste, fraud, and abuse across the executive branch."

Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Mich., said that Trump's visit is vital for the auto industry, as Macomb County is well known as a manufacturing hub, reports CBS affiliate WWMT.

"Obviously, the president knows the importance of Michigan manufacturing, whether it's automotive, whether it's office furniture, those kinds of things. It's vital, so I'm glad he's coming," Huizenga said.

The administration claims that Trump has done more to secure the nation's border in his first 100 days than any other president in U.S. history.

The efforts have led to lows in illegal border crossings that have not been seen in several years while the administration has pushed to deport migrants who have been accused or convicted of violent crimes and drug offenses.

However, the moves have also resulted in lawsuits against Trump's use of an 18th-century wartime law to send suspected gang members to prison in El Salvador. His efforts to end birthright citizenship are also being fought in court.

Trump has also been hashing out trade agreements after levying widespread tariffs on foreign imports, and he said in an interview with Time magazine that he has reached 200 trade deals.

It was not clear if Trump will focus on foreign policy matters such as the Ukraine-Russia war while speaking in Michigan on Tuesday.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Monday argued that the two countries are closer to a peace deal than when Trump took office in January.

"If you look at the situation in the Middle East, Israel has never had a stronger friend than they do right now in the Oval Office with President Trump," she commented. "We've had more than 75 hostages who have returned home from around the world who were wrongfully detained individuals."