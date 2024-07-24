Trump in N.C.: We'll Defeat Harris Like We Defeated Biden

As far as former President Donald Trump is concerned, he already has defeated one Democrat presidential nominee this year when President Joe Biden withdrew from the race Sunday.

He told a raucous crowd at a rally, broadcast on Newsmax, in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Wednesday he expects to make it 2-for-2 with Biden's replacement as the presumptive Democrat nominee: Vice President Kamala Harris.

"As you know, three days ago, we officially defeated the worst president in the history of our country, Crooked Joe Biden," Trump said at the Bojangles Coliseum. "He quit because he was losing so badly in the polls. He was down in every single poll, and down by a lot. So, he quit.

"But really what happened was the leaders of the Democrat Party in a very undemocratic move, the bosses, they said either you get out or we're going to throw you out using the 25th Amendment. … These are nasty people, the Democrats. So, we better beat them or we're not going to have a country left. Now we have a new victim to defeat, Lyin' Kamala Harris, the most incompetent and far-left vice president in American history."

Trump wondered what would happen should Harris begin to fall behind in the polls to him the way Biden did.

"Now, if we start beating her in the polls by 10 or 15 points, are they going to bring in a third candidate?" he said. "It's like, Trump is killing this guy. All right. Out. Let's bring in a new one. Out, out. And then maybe at some point they get one right. But when will that stop? And, you know, [Biden] had 14 million votes [in the Democrat primaries]. So much for democracy. You know, they talk about democracy. He had 14 million votes. And they said, we're going to give it to somebody with no votes. She had no votes in addition to her horrendous record as vice president.

"Kamala Harris has also been caught red-handed perpetrating the biggest scandal in American political history. For three-and-a-half years, Harris shamelessly lied to the public to cover up Joe Biden's mental unfitness, claiming that Crooked Joe was at the absolute top of his game. I don't think so. I wish him well, but I don't like him. He's not a nice person. He's trying to put me in jail. Why would I like him? Right?"