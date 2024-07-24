CNN Poll: Trump Leads Harris by 3 Points

Forty-nine percent of registered voters said they would vote for Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election and 46% said would vote for Vice President Kamala Harris, an improvement for Harris on President Joe Biden's previous performance against Trump, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS.

The poll, conducted July 22-23, days after Biden announced he is withdrawing from the race, surveyed registered voters who previously participated in CNN surveys in April or June, which showed Trump leading Biden by 6 percentage points.

The poll found:

64% said Republicans have a better chance of winning the presidency in 2024 if Trump is the party's nominee.

50% said their vote is more in support of Harris than against Trump, compared to 37% of Biden's supporters who said their vote was mainly to express support for the president.

74% said their vote is to express support for Trump rather than their opposition to Harris.

Among Harris supporters younger than 45, 43% say their vote is more in support of her than against Trump, up from 28% of Biden voters in that age group who felt the same way about the president in June.

Democrats and Democrat-leaning voters are split over whether the next nominee should continue Biden's policies (53%) or take the country in a new direction (47%).

88% of Republicans and Republican-leaning voters say Republicans have a better chance to win with Trump at the top of the ticket.

The poll has a margin of error of 3 percentage points.