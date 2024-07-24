Trump Slams Harris at N.C. Rally: 'Radical Left Lunatic'

Former President Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, told a raucous crowd at a rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Wednesday that he's dropping the gloves when it comes to Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democrat presidential nominee.

"You know, I was supposed to be nice," Trump said at the Bojangles Coliseum in his first rally, broadcast by Newsmax and simulcast on the Newsmax2 online streaming platform, since President Joe Biden withdrew from the presidential race. "They say something happened to me when I got shot. I became nice. And when you're dealing with these people, they're very dangerous people. When you're dealing with them, you can't be too nice. You really can't be. So if you don't mind, I'm not going to be nice. Is that OK?"

Trump then launched into Harris, saying if she were elected, "she would be the most radical far-left extremist ever to occupy the White House. Times 10. There's never been a lunatic like this in the White House, and we've had some bad ones.

"She is a radical-left lunatic who will destroy our country if she ever gets the chance to get into office," Trump said. "We're not going to let that happen. She's now trying to get rid of her record, but she can't. She's going out and saying things that she doesn't believe. And if she ever got in, she'd destroy this country so fast. So she was the border czar, but she never went to the border, right?

"As border czar, Kamala threw open our borders and allowed 20 million illegal aliens to stampede into our country from all over the world. As vice president, she cast the tie-breaking votes that created the worst inflation in half a century, decimating middle-class families and hurting very badly, as you know, all people in North Carolina. ... And when Kamala Harris was sent to Europe to deter Russia? What a joke that was.

"How did that work out? Russia answered by launching the invasion just five days after she left. [Russian President Vladimir] Putin laughed at her like she was nothing. She is nothing. She's going to be — she's so bad for us. Everything Kamala touches turns into a total disaster."

Trump said Harris can't be trusted because she lied to Americans about Biden's capacity to perform his duties as president.

"If Kamala will lie to you so brazenly about Joe Biden's mental incapacity, then she will lie to you about anything," he said. "She can never, ever be trusted. And just like crooked Joe Biden, Kamala Harris is unfit to lead. She'll destroy our country in a year.

"A vote for Kamala is a vote for four more years of dishonesty, incompetence, weakness, and failure. Other than that, she's doing an excellent job."

