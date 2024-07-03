Caroline Sunshine to Newsmax: Trump Would Beat Any Dem in Debate

Any Democrat would "likely meet the exact same fate" as President Joe Biden did against former President Donald Trump in the debate last week, Caroline Sunshine, deputy communications director for the Trump 2024 campaign, told Newsmax Wednesday.

"Obviously, that was not a debate," Sunshine told "Prime News." "That was the death of Joe Biden's presidency.

"President Trump did not just win that debate, he dominated it. And I don't think anybody could have anticipated that President Trump, as great of a fighter as he is, was going to be able to take down, really, the liberal mainstream media and the Democrat Party along with it."

Sunshine compared the debate, where Trump was battling not just Biden, but CNN moderators as well, to a UFC fighter fighting three opponents back to back.

"If Joe Biden remains the nominee for the Democrat Party, or whoever they select to put up, they will likely meet the exact same fate. We just saw polling showing that nobody the Democrat Party puts up, nobody can beat President Trump in the latest round of polls," Sunshine said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com