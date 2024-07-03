Karoline Leavitt to Newsmax: 'Quite Enjoyable' to See Dems Under Fire

President Joe Biden and his campaign are being scrutinized, and "it's quite enjoyable to watch the Democrats actually under fire," Karoline Leavitt, national press secretary for former President Donald Trump's campaign, told Newsmax Wednesday.

The Biden team is "actually taking tough questions," Leavitt told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "This is what we do every single day that ends in 'Y.'"

Leavitt added that the Democrats "got themselves into this mess with Joe Biden."

"It's clear they're throwing him to the wolves ... Nancy Pelosi, Jamie Raskin speaking out against him; 25 House Democrats now calling on him to step aside. What is going to happen remains to be seen," Leavitt said.

Leavitt continued that the Trump campaign relishes the opportunity to face Vice President Kamala Harris in the election.

"So we'll see. It's the Democrats' mess. We are going to continue to move forward," Leavitt said.

