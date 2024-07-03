Caroline Sunshine to Newsmax: 'It Doesn't Matter' if Biden Steps Aside

Caroline Sunshine, deputy communications director for the Trump 2024 campaign, told Newsmax on Wednesday that "it doesn’t matter" who the Democratic Party nominates for president "because none of them can beat" former President Donald Trump in November.

President Joe Biden's poor performance in his first debate of the 2024 campaign season against Trump sparked a flurry of calls for him to step down as the party's presumptive nominee in favor of a candidate with a better chance of winning the election.

However, while appearing on "Wake Up America," Sunshine said that "it doesn't matter who the Democrat Party puts up, because none of them can beat President Trump."

Sunshine said Trump "didn't just win that debate, he absolutely dominated it. That debate was really the death of Joe Biden's presidency."

She added that "it doesn't matter who the Democrat Party runs, maybe they'll pick a candidate who is more active outside of the hours of 10 and 4 p.m. Maybe they won't. Either way, it will be same candidate, different sleep cycle. My advice to the Democrat Party would be total surrender."

"Now your poll numbers are sinking. Your coalition is shrinking. You are stuck with Joe Biden at the top of your ticket," she said.

Sunshine went on to dismiss the possibility of California Gov. Gavin Newsom or Vice President Kamala Harris beating Trump if they took Biden's place as the party’s nominee, saying that "Joe Biden's record is the Democrat Party's record. Voters don't want Joe Biden, but they also don't want the Democrat Party."

