WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: caroline sunshine | newsmax | joe biden | 2024 | donald trump

Caroline Sunshine to Newsmax: 'It Doesn't Matter' if Biden Steps Aside

By    |   Wednesday, 03 July 2024 12:32 PM EDT

Caroline Sunshine, deputy communications director for the Trump 2024 campaign, told Newsmax on Wednesday that "it doesn’t matter" who the Democratic Party nominates for president "because none of them can beat" former President Donald Trump in November.

President Joe Biden's poor performance in his first debate of the 2024 campaign season against Trump sparked a flurry of calls for him to step down as the party's presumptive nominee in favor of a candidate with a better chance of winning the election.

However, while appearing on "Wake Up America," Sunshine said that "it doesn't matter who the Democrat Party puts up, because none of them can beat President Trump."

Sunshine said Trump "didn't just win that debate, he absolutely dominated it. That debate was really the death of Joe Biden's presidency."

She added that "it doesn't matter who the Democrat Party runs, maybe they'll pick a candidate who is more active outside of the hours of 10 and 4 p.m. Maybe they won't. Either way, it will be same candidate, different sleep cycle. My advice to the Democrat Party would be total surrender."

"Now your poll numbers are sinking. Your coalition is shrinking. You are stuck with Joe Biden at the top of your ticket," she said.

Sunshine went on to dismiss the possibility of California Gov. Gavin Newsom or Vice President Kamala Harris beating Trump if they took Biden's place as the party’s nominee, saying that "Joe Biden's record is the Democrat Party's record. Voters don't want Joe Biden, but they also don't want the Democrat Party."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Caroline Sunshine, the deputy communications director for the Trump 2024 campaign, told Newsmax on Wednesday that "it doesn’t matter" who the Democratic Party nominates for president "because none of them can beat" former President Donald Trump in November.
caroline sunshine, newsmax, joe biden, 2024, donald trump
308
2024-32-03
Wednesday, 03 July 2024 12:32 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved