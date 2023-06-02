Dr. Sethi to Newsmax: Biden 'Needs to Get a Walker'

President Joe Biden's falls, including the on-stage spill he took at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation Thursday, are leaving the United States "one hip fracture from Kamala Harris becoming president, and that is very scary" Tennessee trauma surgeon Dr. Manny Sethi tells Newsmax.

"It's very concerning," Sethi, the founder and president of Healthy Tennessee, told Newsmax's "Greg Kelly Reports." "As an orthopedic trauma surgeon, this is what I do … watching his repeated falls, seeing this one today, that was dangerously close to being really bad."

He said he'd have another suggestion for Biden: "I know this is awful, but he needs to get a walker."

Biden, who is 80 years old, was greeting the graduates at the Colorado Springs commencement with salutes and handshakes and tripped when he turned to jog back to his seat. The White House reported the president was "fine" and that he'd tripped over a sandbag on the stage.

But Sethi pointed out that Biden's balance and gait are both "off."

And whether Biden would use a wheelchair or a walker, he needs help, the doctor said.

"I think a wheelchair is fine," he said. "A lot of my patients, they fight that. The walker allows more mobility. I know it doesn't project strength, but look, whatever it is, a wheelchair or a walker, this is a serious problem, Greg."

He repeated that Biden could end up breaking a hip or suffering a head injury by falling.

"He is getting dangerously close to something bad happening," said Sethi, adding that he'd encourage Biden's family to speak with him.

Sethi also commented on Biden's remarks during the graduation ceremonies about the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, when he appeared to have difficulty remembering the name of the unit before its flyover and when he noted that three of the fliers are women and said "don't screw around, guys."

Show host Greg Kelly referred to the comment as "the kind of thing a creep says," and as "locker room talk," and Sethi responded that when a person is suffering from "dementia," such comments can happen.

"What happens is your frontal lobe controls, prevents you from saying crazy stuff that you want to say but you don't, and his monitor's totally gone," said Sethi. "He's saying whatever he wants, no matter how crazy it sounds. He's having word-finding difficulty, like saying the Thunderbirds. This is very diagnostic for dementia. I've never met him, but the falls, the word-finding difficulties, saying crazy stuff, it all just fits a pattern."

Meanwhile, Dr. Taryn Clarke, a neurologist appearing on Newsmax's "Rob Schmitt Tonight" Thursday, commented that Biden's falls, gait and difficulties with language would lead her to call for a "full neurological work-up" if he was her patient, "just based on the way he walks and talks and falls."

"If he were a patient in my office, after a physical exam, I wouldn't be surprised at all if I ended up sending him for an MRI of his brain," she added. "Problems that he's having localize to the brain. You can have problems that give you difficulty walking that are coming from your muscles or your legs, but when you also have so much difficulty with speech and language, the only place those are together is in the brain."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!