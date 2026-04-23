Sen. Johnson to Newsmax: FDA Knew COVID Vaccine System Failed in 2021

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Thursday that congressional investigators have uncovered evidence that the FDA knew as early as 2021 that its COVID-19 vaccine safety monitoring system was "completely inadequate."

Johnson, appearing on "Bianca Across the Nation," detailed findings from newly released federal documents that he said point to a breakdown in transparency and oversight. The documents were obtained after years of limited access under the previous administration, he said.

"Because of [Health and Human Services] Secretary [Robert F.] Kennedy [Jr.]'s dedication to radical transparency, we got about 11 million pages of documents that we weren't getting from HHS under the Biden administration," Johnson said.

According to Johnson, those records reveal internal warnings that were never fully disclosed to the public.

"We have now uncovered the fact that FDA officials knew in March of 2021 that their analytical system for the VAERS [Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System] system was completely inadequate, that it would mask significant safety signals," he said.

Johnson emphasized that these officials had access to a more effective system capable of identifying those risks.

"They had a different system that would produce this information unmasked," he said. "They presented that to top FDA officials."

Instead of acting on those findings, Johnson alleged, officials chose not to highlight the data.

"And they covered it up," he said, describing the decision-making at the agency.

Johnson pointed to what he called "49 cases of extreme masking, resulting in 25 safety signals," based on the internal analyses.

Those signals, he said, included serious conditions.

"Sudden cardiac death, Bell's palsy, pulmonary infarction — very serious side effects," Johnson said.

He argued that the use of the flawed system allowed regulators to publicly maintain that no major issues had been detected.

"FDA officials hid behind their analytics that they knew would hide these safety signals to continue to claim, to this day, 'We didn't see any safety signals with the COVID injection,'" Johnson said.

He also cited broader trends that raised safety concerns for him.

"I said I didn't need a sophisticated system," Johnson said. "I saw deaths per year go from a couple hundred to over 20,000 the year the vaccine came out in 2021."

Johnson indicated that his investigation is ongoing as more documents are reviewed.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com