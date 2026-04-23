Dhillon to Newsmax: Va. Gun Laws Could Face DOJ Fight

A senior Justice Department official told Newsmax on Thursday that Virginia's sweeping new gun restrictions could violate the Second Amendment, escalating a growing legal clash with the state's newly enacted firearm laws.

On "Bianca Across the Nation," Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon said the Department of Justice is prepared to take legal action if the measures championed by Gov. Abigail Spanberger move forward, arguing they conflict with federal law and Supreme Court precedent.

"Well, so there's a package of about 20 bills that were sent to the governor's desk," Dhillon said, adding that Spanberger, a Democrat, "signed most of them" while seeking amendments to others.

Dhillon outlined concerns with the legislation, including restrictions on guns and expanded liability for manufacturers.

"The package that she signed right away, they include a so-called ghost gun or ghost gun parts ban of, you know, manufacturing certain parts at home," she said.

She also warned that provisions targeting gunmakers could effectively block lawful commerce.

"It includes a vastly expanded liability for gun manufacturers, making it impractical for them to even sell firearms within the state," Dhillon said, adding that such measures "run squarely up against a federal law that actually protects firearms manufacturers who are lawfully engaged in the practice and sale of an important product that is protected by the Second Amendment."

The dispute centers in part on Virginia's efforts to restrict certain semiautomatic weapons and high-capacity magazines, along with raising the minimum age for gun purchases and expanding background checks.

Spanberger's actions mark one of the most significant overhauls of Virginia gun laws in years, including limits on the future sale of some semiautomatic weapons and broader safety requirements.

Dhillon pointed to recent Supreme Court rulings as the legal foundation for DOJ's position.

"And then, of course, you have the Second Amendment jurisprudence itself at the United States Supreme Court, where the court has, over the last several years ... made clear that there are Second Amendment protections for law abiding citizens carrying widely used firearms," she said.

She specifically referenced commonly owned rifles.

"That includes what they call assault rifles ... semiautomatic rifles like the AR-15 are the most popular rifles in the United States," Dhillon said.

"By definition, they're protected by the Second Amendment, according to Justice [Clarence] Thomas and others," she added.

DOJ has already warned it could seek an injunction if Virginia enacts certain restrictions, setting up a direct confrontation between federal officials and the state government.

Dhillon made clear that President Donald Trump's administration is prepared to act.

"I put Virginia on notice that if they pass and signed these laws, we will go after them," she said.

"We're preparing to do exactly that."

The clash comes as gun policy remains a central issue nationwide, with the Trump administration emphasizing expanded Second Amendment protections while Democrat-led states pursue stricter regulations.

Virginia's latest legislative push follows years of debate over gun control, including earlier laws expanding background checks and red flag provisions after high-profile shootings.

Spanberger has defended the measures as "commonsense" steps to improve public safety, while acknowledging support for the Second Amendment.

With the state legislature set to revisit amended bills, the legal battle between Virginia and DOJ could soon test the limits of federal and state authority over gun regulation.

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