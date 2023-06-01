×
Tags: joe biden | fall | donald trump | 2024 | presidential | campaign | fitness

Trump on Latest Biden Fall: 'That's Not Inspiring'

By    |   Thursday, 01 June 2023 05:07 PM EDT

President Joe Biden's latest fall Thursday had former President Donald Trump remembering the media hysteria of his gingerly walk down a ramp at the 2020 West Point commencement.

"If he fell, it's too bad," Trump said of the 80-year-old. Trump was campaigning in Iowa and expressed genuine concern for the health of the oldest U.S. president ever elected or to hold office. "We have got to just get this thing back on track. That's a bad place to fall when you're making — I think it was the Air Force Academy, right?

"That's not inspiring."

Trump, himself 76, remembered the hysteria about his fitness for office when he carefully walked down the slippery steps at West Point.

"He actually fell down? Well, I hope he wasn't hurt," Trump said, being told by an audience member about what had just happened to Biden. "The whole thing is crazy. You gotta be careful about that."

Trump added a hint of self-deprecating humor following the audience's laughter.

"Cause you don't want that, even if you have to tiptoe down a ramp," Trump said, recounting his slowly inching his way down what he said was a slippery ramp.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Newsmax Media, Inc.

