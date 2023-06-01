×
Tags: joe biden | fall | sandbag | air force academy | commencement ceremony

Biden on Fall: 'I Got Sandbagged'

By    |   Thursday, 01 June 2023 09:40 PM EDT

President Joe Biden addressed the fall he took Thursday during the Air Force Academy's commencement ceremony.

"I got sandbagged," he told reporters after he returned to Washington, D.C.

Biden, 80, fell on stage after congratulating the last of the Air Force graduates at the ceremony. The White House blamed the fall on a sandbag on the stage.

"He's fine. There was a sandbag on stage while he was shaking hands," White House communications director Ben LaBolt tweeted.

