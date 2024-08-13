Lara Trump to Newsmax: Harris-Walz Has Nothing to 'Tout'

Voters will not be fooled by the Harris-Walz ticket using celebrities to distract from their policies, Lara Trump, the co-chair of the Republican National Committee, told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"There's really nothing on the other side that they can tout right now," Trump said on "Newsline." "What are they going to talk about?

"The 3½ years that we've seen Kamala Harris and Joe Biden in office," she continued. "people have less money in their pocket, they're having a harder time making ends meet. We are destabilized on the world stage right now, thanks to these two individuals. Kamala Harris is trying to tell people you should want four more years of this."

Trump said Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz represent the most far-left ticket in history.

"If these two, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz become president and vice president, the country we've always known it is truly over," Trump said.

Before President Joe Biden dropped out, Trump said people were wondering if Harris should remain on the ticket as his running mate.

"Now all of a sudden she's coronated," Trump said. "We should think that she's the greatest thing that's ever happened to politics.

"They're trying to bank on getting people to go vote based on Hollywood and based on celebrities.

"But if you contrast with what we had at our convention at the RNC, what did you see? You saw real people, real Americans — many of whom actually voted for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, who voted for Democrats their whole life — coming out to say, I got tricked before: I will not be tricked again."

Trump said voters want to know who is going to keep this country safe, not who is going to trot out celebrities.

"Who's going to be able to give them their life back, put more money in their pocket, make their communities in this country safe," Trump said. "I believe that's what we're going to have to talk about all next week throughout the DNC. Remind people there's only one person who can do that, it's Donald J. Trump."

