Lara Trump to Newsmax: Harris Failed Upward Her Entire Life

By    |   Monday, 29 July 2024 09:03 PM EDT

Lara Trump, co-chair of the Republican National Committee, told Newsmax on Monday the Democrat machine selected Vice President Kamala Harris as their nominee because she'll do whatever they ask.

"That is how she has done her entire career," Trump said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "This is the only person who has continued to fail in an upward trajectory her entire life."

Trump said before the mainstream media got behind Harris, they were saying she might get dropped as President Joe Biden's running mate because of her low poll numbers.

They asked, "should he choose a different person because she polls very low, she's a bit of an anchor around the neck of the party as well," Trump said. "And now here we are. Don't be fooled by this America. They are doing exactly the same thing with Kamala Harris that they did with Joe Biden."

Monday, 29 July 2024 09:03 PM
