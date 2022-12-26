Devin Nunes to Newsmax: Twitter Is 'the Canary in the Coal Mine' of Big Tech Suppression

Devin Nunes, CEO of Trump Media and Technology Group, told Newsmax Monday that Twitter is “the canary in the coal mine” of Big Tech’s suppression of Americans’ First Amendment freedoms.

New Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk set off a firestorm of controversy with his disclosure of internal company documents earlier this month that show a systemic effort to silence conservative users and a concerted effort by the federal government to censor speech.

“Twitter is just the, no pun intended, kind of the canary in the coal mine because Facebook and Instagram are the big boys on the block, where you have well over 100, maybe 200 million Americans that have either an Instagram or Facebook account, so I'd really like to know what's happening at Facebook,” Nunes said during an appearance on Newsmax’s “The Chris Salcedo Show.”

“The fact that the FBI, DOJ, the Biden administration would weigh in and Twitter would do this and take away people's First Amendment rights, I think there's a lot more to come here,” he added.

The former California congressman said that former President Donald Trump, who owns his own social media platform, Truth Social, has been “very supportive” of Musk’s acquisition of Twitter and “pushing all of this information out to the public.”

“I think it's going to be key going into the next year,” he said. “To continue to win, and to really use that Republican [House] majority that the American people have rewarded the Republicans with, they're going to need to subpoena all of these documents and really try to get to the bottom of who was the command and control here. Who was telling who to do what at the FBI to take away our First Amendment rights?”

In a statement last week the FBI defended itself following a number of allegations made against it by the journalists releasing the “Twitter Files,” as Musk’s disclosures have come be known.

"The correspondence between the FBI and Twitter show nothing more than examples of our traditional, longstanding, and ongoing federal government and private sector engagements, which involve numerous companies over multiple sectors and industries," the bureau said.

"It is unfortunate that conspiracy theorists and others are feeding the American public misinformation with the sole purpose of attempting to discredit the agency," it added.

Nunes said that corruption at the Department of Justice and FBI is a longstanding issue, going back to his days in Congress.

“DOJ and FBI would always say the right things but look, this has gone on so far that they don't even realize or care about how deep their corruption goes,” he said.

