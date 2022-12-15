Devin Nunes to Newsmax: 'Elon Needs To Release All the Files'

Devin Nunes, CEO of Trump Media and Technology Group, told Newsmax Thursday that Twitter CEO Elon Musk "needs to release all the files" and called on Congress to "subpoena them" if Musk did not.

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey testified under oath to Congress in 2018 that his company never shadow banned or censored conservative users.

According to the New York Post, Dorsey's claims have come apart at the seams amid a series of disclosures known as the "Twitter Files" by the company, which is now under Musk's management, that show a systemic effort to silence conservative users of the platform.

"We knew it was happening, and now the release of at least some of these files show at least more than circumstantial evidence — the first evidence we have that's direct evidence on point," Nunes said during an appearance on Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"Elon needs to release all the files, all of them," he continued. "And if not, Congress should subpoena them."

While it was widely known that former President Donald Trump was banned on Twitter, Nunes said that the problem ran deeper than the 45th president's platform prohibition.

"We knew he was banned," Nunes said. "We knew it was wrong. What about the millions of Americans out there whose First Amendment rights have been denied by Twitter and what is likely going to end up also the United States government weighing in to Twitter, to have these First Amendment rights denied for American people?"

When asked if Dorsey is in trouble for lying to Congress, Nunes, a former California congressman, said, "He should be."

"I was one of the first people that we actually caught being shadow banned back in 2017 and 2018," he said. "I went to court against Twitter for these and other issues. And, quite frankly, it's what caused me to leave the United States Congress to go and help President Trump start a social media company, because this was happening."

Trump's social media platform Truth Social launched in late February in the Apple App Store and was approved for the Google Play Store in mid-October, according to Axios.

