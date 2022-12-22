Chris Farrell to Newsmax: The FBI Needs to Be Dissolved

The FBI needs to be dissolved and its criminal investigative authority should be given to the U.S. Marshals Service, Judicial Watch's Chris Farrell told Newsmax Thursday.

In response to the "Twitter Files," which reported collusion between Twitter, the FBI and the Biden 2020 campaign in order to bury the story of Hunter Biden's laptop, the FBI stated, "It is unfortunate that conspiracy theorists and others are feeding the American public misinformation with the sole purpose of attempting to discredit the agency."

Farrell called the statement snide and obnoxious.

"They sound like petulant teenagers who've been caught doing something. And it's one of these, 'Sorry, not sorry; gee, if that really bothers you, it's unfortunate' kind of remark from them," Farrell told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "It shows you the depths to which the FBI has gone, too. And the faster that organization is broken up and its criminal investigative authority given to the U.S. Marshals — the faster that happens, the better. The FBI needs to be dissolved."

Farrell noted that the FBI had Biden's laptop the entire time that it was running its information operation campaign and knew what was on it; but at the same time, then-President Donald Trump was being impeached over matters concerning Ukraine.

The FBI "sat there with their hands in their pockets, knowing that the whole thing was a lie, and that in fact, Biden — Hunter Biden, or for that matter our illustrious president — all had their hands in the cookie jar in Ukraine. At the same time, they were accusing Trump of doing worse things," Farrell said.

