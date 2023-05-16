Gidley to Newsmax: Removal of IRS Investigators of Hunter 'Stinks'

Former California congressman Devin Nunes and former National Press Secretary for the Trump campaign Hogan Gidley told Newsmax on Tuesday that the IRS’ timing on the removal of the entire team of investigators in the Hunter Biden tax evasion probe “stinks.”

“I wouldn't be lost on the timing of all of this too,” Nunes said during an appearance on Newsmax’s “Carl Higbie FRONTLINE.” “I think the Durham report comes out, clearly DOJ and FBI look like total garbage and trash, and they sneak this in at the same time. I think the timing is very suspect of this and, hopefully, the Republicans can quickly get subpoenas out to get to the bottom of what's actually happening with these whistleblowers.”

The IRS removed the entire team of investigators in the Hunter Biden tax probe on Tuesday, one day after special counsel John Durham released his final report concluding that the FBI lacked “actual evidence” to investigate Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign for alleged Russian collusion and relied too heavily on tips provided by Trump's political opponents.

The information about the investigators’ removal came from a letter that lawyers for an IRS special agent whistleblower wrote to Congress.

Gidley agreed that “the timing of this stinks.”

“It's obvious it's retaliatory,” he said. “When this information starts to leak out, the left, regardless of the topic — whether it be critical race theory being taught in our schools, transing your kids behind your back, election integrity or Hunter Biden's laptop or the IRS — they don't like transparency. They don't want anyone to know what they've been doing or how they're doing it. And if one voice steps forward, even though they are guaranteed whistleblower protections, it doesn't matter. They blow right through the law and go after them or pull them off the case.”

Nunes said that the FBI’s lack of cooperation with the GOP-led House is not a new phenomenon and that he encountered it during his time in Congress.

“This was very frustrating when we were investigating the Russia hoax, and I think what's happened, because of the Russia hoax, they've been emboldened,” he said. “So they got away with it back in 2017 and 2018, and we had to fight. We had to fight through every subpoena, we had to get judges to weigh in. They tried to stop us at every move and we had a very corrupt Department of Justice and FBI at the time. I would say that, clearly, by what [FBI Director Christopher] Wray is doing now, by basically just [flouting] these subpoenas, not giving a damn, they learned very well from 2017 and 2018 and they're saying, ‘Hey, it worked for us then, let's do it again now.’”

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!