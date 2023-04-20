×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mariannette miller meeks | irs | whistleblower | joe biden | hunter biden

Rep. Miller-Meeks to Newsmax: IRS Whistleblower's Claims Unsurprising

By    |   Thursday, 20 April 2023 08:08 PM EDT

News that an unnamed IRS whistleblower has come forward to say a years-long investigation into alleged tax crimes committed by President Joe Biden's son, Hunter, has been hindered by preferential treatment and politics is not surprising, Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, told Newsmax on Thursday.

Newsmax's James Rosen reported before Miller-Meeks appeared on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" with guest host Bianca de la Garza that well-placed sources told Newsmax the investigation into Hunter Biden by the U.S. Attorney's office in Delaware was effectively wrapped up more than a year ago.

Also, the case has been sitting on the desk of Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, who worked in the Obama administration, awaiting disposition, Rosen reported.

"We were very certain as Republicans when we got the [House] majority that if we started doing investigations that there were people within the bureaucracy that would end up coming forward with actual evidence and data, and I think that's what we're seeing here," Miller-Meeks said.

Miller-Meeks said the Department of Justice has been politicized since President Joe Biden was inaugurated.

"We saw that with interactions in Facebook and suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop [story]," she said. "We saw that in the reactions of the DOJ when it came to calling parents domestic terrorists because they went to a school board meeting and having armed law enforcement go after parents.

"The claims that the administration and President Biden have been hands off and wants the DOJ to be able to fully execute its job have been proven false time and time again."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
News that an unnamed IRS whistleblower has come forward to say a years-long investigation into alleged tax crimes committed by President Joe Biden's son, Hunter, has been hindered by preferential treatment and politics is not surprising.
mariannette miller meeks, irs, whistleblower, joe biden, hunter biden
304
2023-08-20
Thursday, 20 April 2023 08:08 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved