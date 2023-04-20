Rep. Miller-Meeks to Newsmax: IRS Whistleblower's Claims Unsurprising

News that an unnamed IRS whistleblower has come forward to say a years-long investigation into alleged tax crimes committed by President Joe Biden's son, Hunter, has been hindered by preferential treatment and politics is not surprising, Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, told Newsmax on Thursday.

Newsmax's James Rosen reported before Miller-Meeks appeared on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" with guest host Bianca de la Garza that well-placed sources told Newsmax the investigation into Hunter Biden by the U.S. Attorney's office in Delaware was effectively wrapped up more than a year ago.

Also, the case has been sitting on the desk of Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, who worked in the Obama administration, awaiting disposition, Rosen reported.

"We were very certain as Republicans when we got the [House] majority that if we started doing investigations that there were people within the bureaucracy that would end up coming forward with actual evidence and data, and I think that's what we're seeing here," Miller-Meeks said.

Miller-Meeks said the Department of Justice has been politicized since President Joe Biden was inaugurated.

"We saw that with interactions in Facebook and suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop [story]," she said. "We saw that in the reactions of the DOJ when it came to calling parents domestic terrorists because they went to a school board meeting and having armed law enforcement go after parents.

"The claims that the administration and President Biden have been hands off and wants the DOJ to be able to fully execute its job have been proven false time and time again."

