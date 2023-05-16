MTG Introduces Impeachment Articles Against FBI's Wray

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., introduced articles of impeachment against FBI Director Christopher Wray on Tuesday.

In the articles of impeachment, Greene alleges that Wray facilitated "the development of a Federal police force to intimidate, harass, and entrap American citizens that are deemed enemies of the Biden regime."

"Director Wray has become a lackey of the Biden regime, persecuting the enemies of his handlers, including both public and private citizens," the articles state.

The Republican congresswoman went on to provide examples of times she believed the agency, under Wray, overstepped and abused its authority, including its creation of a "terrorist threat tag" after the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade and the FBI's "unprecedented raid" on the home of former President Donald Trump.

Greene's impeachment articles claim that Wray not only "persecuted political opponents in an unprecedented and partisan way," but that he also has overseen actions to "shield and protect the current President and his family."

"A senior FBI official left the agency under a cloud of accusations that he shielded a laptop belonging to the President's son, Robert Hunter Biden, from a criminal probe," the articles read.

Wray was nominated by Trump, following the termination of then-Director James Comey, and was sworn into the FBI on Aug. 2, 2017.

Greene's introduction of articles of impeachment comes one day after Special Counsel John Durham released his final report on the FBI's investigation of supposed collusion between Trump's 2016 campaign and Russia.

Durham concluded that the FBI lacked "actual evidence" and relied too heavily on tips provided by Trump's political opponents. He also accused the bureau of treating the 2016 Trump probe differently than several other investigations involving Trump's Democrat opponent Hillary Clinton.

One example of the difference in treatment, Durham said, was that Clinton and other officials received defensive briefings about being the potential targets of foreign interference, while Trump was not briefed before the FBI launched investigations into four members of his campaign.

"The Department and the FBI failed to uphold their important mission of strict fidelity to the law in connection with certain events and activities described in this report," Durham wrote. "Senior FBI personnel displayed a serious lack of analytical rigor towards the information that they received, especially information from politically affiliated persons and entities."