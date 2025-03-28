Harrison Fields to Newsmax: Judges Trying to Usurp Trump's Powers

The executive branch of the U.S. government has been "hamstrung" by the judiciary's rules against President Donald Trump's actions in office, including with rulings blocking him from the use of the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to allow the deportations of alleged Venezuelan gang members, deputy press secretary Harrison Fields said on Newsmax Friday.

"The judiciary is trying to take away the Article II powers of the president, the chief executive of the executive branch," Fields told "National Report." "That is a fundamental constitutional crisis that the American people are witnessing."

His comments came after Trump on Friday petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to vacate an order barring his administration from using the Alien Enemies Act to deport Venezuelan migrants to a prison in El Salvador.

Trump's petition came after a D.C. appeals court refused in a 2-1 decision to reverse federal Judge James Boasberg's ruling to temporarily block the deportations.

"What we are doing is going to the high court and telling them something has to be done," said Fields. "You cannot have the judiciary acting as somehow a higher branch of government in which all three branches are coequal."

He added that he would challenge Boasberg, the federal judge ruling against Trump's use of the 18th-century wartime law, to "reread the Constitution and understand that his actions and the actions of this D.C. appeals court, which is essentially doubling down on the unconstitutional behavior of Judge Boasberg, to reread the Constitution and understand Article II."

And if the court and Boasberg had done so, Fields contended, "They would have thrown out this case from the beginning. We have full confidence that the U.S. Supreme Court will stand for the Constitution and stand with President Trump on this matter."

He added that the administration will continue with its deportation efforts.

"We are getting out these bad hombres, if you will, back to their countries because America needs to become safe again," said Fields. That's exactly what President Trump is doing."

Fields also noted the arrest of a leader of the violent Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang in Virginia on Thursday, stating that "anyone standing on the side of MS-13 and keeping them in this country is acting in an un-American way and totally against what the American people want."

Fields also on Friday discussed Trump's endorsement for the 2026 reelection bid of Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., telling Newsmax that while the Hatch Act limited what he could say, Trump's backing represents his friendship with the longtime South Carolina Republican.

"One thing I will say is when push came to shove and when [Ukrainian President] Volodymyr Zelenskyy was in the Oval Office and showed the world where he stood when it came to ending the [Russia-Ukraine conflict], Lindsey Graham was here on the North Lawn in a matter of minutes, defending the president of the United States and calling [Zelenskyy] out," said Fields.

"He is an ally of the president of the United States," he added. "The president wants friends and allies in the Senate majority that will do the work of this administration and pass forward tax cuts and support border security … Lindsey Graham has always been by President Trump's side when it comes to the issues that matter most to the American people."

