Trump Endorses Sen. Graham for Reelection in 2026

President Donald Trump has endorsed Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who once referred to him as a “race-baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot,” for reelection in 2026.

“Senator Lindsey Graham is working incredibly hard for the Great People of South Carolina, a State I love and WON BIG in 2016, 2020, and 2024!” Trump wrote Wednesday night in a post on Truth Social.

“Lindsey has been a wonderful friend to me and has always been there when I needed him. As the Chair of the Senate Budget Committee, Lindsey is fighting tirelessly to Grow the Economy, Lower Taxes, and Eliminate Government Waste. Lindsey is also relentlessly focused on helping us Secure the Border, Stop Migrant Crime, Strongly Support our Great Military/Vets, Promote American Energy DOMINANCE, Defend our always under siege Second Amendment, and ensure PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH.

“Senator Lindsey Graham has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election — HE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN,” Trump continued. Everyone in South Carolina should help Lindsey have a BIG WIN next year!”

Graham is not as popular among the Republican base, though. Even though a Winthrop University poll taken Feb. 21-March 5 showed Graham with 55% approval among South Carolina Republicans, he trails the state’s other Republican senator, Tim Scott, who is favored by 69% of state Republicans. And Graham’s overall favorability rating in South Carolina is 34%, according to the poll, significantly lower than Scott (42%), Republican Gov. Henry McMaster (43%) and Trump (45%).

There has been speculation that Graham could face a serious challenge in the 2026 GOP primary after being booed at Trump rallies leading up to the 2024 South Carolina Republican presidential primary, according to The State, a South Carolina media outlet.

Graham, who was first elected to the Senate in 2002, had primary challenges in 2020 but didn’t face a serious competitor after receiving Trump’s support. Graham carried more than 67% of the vote in the GOP primary, according to The State. He won reelection with 54.4% of the vote.

It was in a 2015 interview with CNN that Graham, when running for the Republican presidential nomination, said of Trump: “You know how you make America great again? Tell Donald Trump to go to hell. He’s a race-baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot. He doesn’t represent my party.”

But the two became allies after Trump won the presidency. Still, he criticized Trump's stance against a national abortion ban in favor of letting states decide the issue during last year's presidential race. He also criticized Trump's decision to pardon those convicted of violent crimes surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

But they have generally been simpatico, with Graham supporting the bulk of Trump’s Cabinet picks this year.

“President Trump’s endorsement means the world to me,” Graham wrote Wednesday night in a post on X. “I am humbled by his faith in me as a Senator and as a friend. On a professional level, I am proud to have been there at the beginning when President Trump — through sheer force of will — achieved the greatest political comeback in American history.

“On a personal level, I genuinely enjoy our friendship. He’s an awesome golfing buddy, who I have yet to beat. I look forward to being one of the driving forces in the U.S. Senate to enact President Trump’s agenda to make America more prosperous and more secure.”