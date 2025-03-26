WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | venezuela | deportations | alien enemies act | john ratcliffe | tren de aragua

CIA Chief: 'No Assessment' US at War With Venezuela

By    |   Wednesday, 26 March 2025 02:28 PM EDT

CIA Director John Ratcliffe testified on Wednesday that the agency currently has "no assessment" that the United States is at war with Venezuela after President Donald Trump invoked an act used to empower the president during times of war to deport gang members.

The White House invoked the Alien Enemies Act, a part of the Alien and Sedition Act passed in 1798 that grants the federal government additional authority over noncitizens who reside in the U.S. during times of war, to deport a group of Venezuelans that immigration officials allege are members of the Tren de Aragua gang.

During an appearance before the House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday, Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, asked Ratcliffe about the use of the law to justify deportations.

"To invoke this law, the president must demonstrate that the United States is under invasion by a foreign nation or government," Castro said. "They have alleged that we are under invasion by the Venezuelan government. The idea that we are at war with Venezuela would come as a surprise to most Americans," he continued. "You would think our nation being at war would merit at least a small reference in [a] threat assessment. Director Ratcliffe, does the intelligence community assess that we are currently at war or being invaded by the nation of Venezuela?"

"We have no assessment that says that," Ratcliffe responded.

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
CIA Director John Ratcliffe testified on Wednesday that the agency currently has "no assessment" that the United States is at war with Venezuela after President Donald Trump invoked an act used to empower the president during times of war to deport gang members.
trump, venezuela, deportations, alien enemies act, john ratcliffe, tren de aragua
228
2025-28-26
Wednesday, 26 March 2025 02:28 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved