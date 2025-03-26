CIA Chief: 'No Assessment' US at War With Venezuela

CIA Director John Ratcliffe testified on Wednesday that the agency currently has "no assessment" that the United States is at war with Venezuela after President Donald Trump invoked an act used to empower the president during times of war to deport gang members.

The White House invoked the Alien Enemies Act, a part of the Alien and Sedition Act passed in 1798 that grants the federal government additional authority over noncitizens who reside in the U.S. during times of war, to deport a group of Venezuelans that immigration officials allege are members of the Tren de Aragua gang.

During an appearance before the House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday, Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, asked Ratcliffe about the use of the law to justify deportations.

"To invoke this law, the president must demonstrate that the United States is under invasion by a foreign nation or government," Castro said. "They have alleged that we are under invasion by the Venezuelan government. The idea that we are at war with Venezuela would come as a surprise to most Americans," he continued. "You would think our nation being at war would merit at least a small reference in [a] threat assessment. Director Ratcliffe, does the intelligence community assess that we are currently at war or being invaded by the nation of Venezuela?"

"We have no assessment that says that," Ratcliffe responded.