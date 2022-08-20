RNC's Paris Dennard to Newsmax: Liz Cheney Now 'Irrelevant' in Midterms

Republican National Committee Spokesman Paris Dennard told Newsmax Saturday that the resounding defeat of Rep. Liz Cheney in the Wyoming GOP primary on Tuesday shows that she is now "irrelevant," and not likely to have any impact on the general midterm elections in November.

"Liz Cheney is going to be irrelevant to the midterm elections because she is focused on trying to have a personal vendetta played out on the political sphere against former President Donald Trump," Dennard said during "Saturday Agenda." "It should be a lesson to any Democrat, and to any so-called Republican, who wants to run their campaign based upon trying to besmirch the character of not only Donald Trump, but also President Trump's supporters — over 70 million people who voted for him — that make up the Republican party's base."

Cheney, the GOP incumbent for the one at-large House seat in the state, lost to Republican challenger Harriet Hageman, 66.3%-28.9% in Tuesday's polling, PBS reported.

Dennard said that while Cheney campaigned on her hatred of Trump, Hageman, whom Trump endorsed in the race, focused on inflation, gas prices and other issues where Democrats have failed since the 2020 election.

"What Harry Hageman did was able to run an effective campaign to the people of Wyoming. And they decided, in a resounding way, that she was the one that they wanted to represent them because she was talking about issues that matter to them," he said. "So when it comes to midterm elections, Republican voters, independent voters and Democrats alike are going to be looking at candidates who are going to put them first — candidates who are going to want to do things to help curb inflation, reduce gas prices, make sure that we're energy independent and keeping our communities safe. Not focus on Jan. 6 or Donald Trump. He's not on the ballot."

Cheney continued railing against the former president during her concession speech Tuesday night.

"Harriet Hageman has received the most votes in this primary. She won," The New York Times reported Cheney telling supporters during her concession speech Tuesday. "No citizen of this republic is a bystander. We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation."

On Wednesday, Cheney indicated that she might consider a presidential run herself in 2024 to try to block Trump from taking office again, telling NBC, "[Trump is] a very grave threat and risk to our republic." She said defeating him will require "a broad and united front of Republicans, Democrats and independents — and that's what I intend to be part of," The Associated Press reported.

Dennard said, however, that voters are more concerned with the failures of the Democratic majority and want those issues addressed.

"What is on the ballot is the future of this country, and which philosophy, which party, is going to help lead us," he said. "Democrats have failed in that way. They failed to lead. And people like Liz Cheney, unfortunately for them, decided to personally go after Donald Trump; and the voters rejected that, because that's not what matters right now. It's not about Donald Trump. It's about the Democrats and how they're failing the American people with their policies."

