What Is Liz Cheney's Endgame?

Rep. Liz Cheney speaks to supporters at a primary night event in Jackson, Wyoming, on Aug. 16. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 19 August 2022 06:28 AM EDT

After Rep. Liz Cheney's decisive and embarrassing GOP primary loss in her home state of Wyoming on Tuesday night, and despite her allusions to the path laid out by former President Abraham Lincoln, political analysts largely give Honest Abe better odds to wake up and finish out his second term than they give Cheney to win the White House – so why does she keep talking about a potential run in 2024?

Though she cited both Lincoln and Ulysses S. Grant in her speech, observers say it's another former Republican president who truly is Cheney's motivation to try to make noise in the next election: Donald Trump.

