Joe Biden Called Liz Cheney After Her Loss

President Joe Biden called Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., on Wednesday after she was defeated in the Wyoming Republican primary, Bloomberg reported.

The White House declined to comment about Biden reaching out to Cheney after she lost to Harriet Hageman, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. A Cheney spokesman did not immediately respond to Bloomberg's requests for comment about the call.

Cheney had angered Trump when she voted to impeach him and for her work on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the capitol.

She was widely expected to lose to Hageman in the state in which Trump won by the largest of margins during the 2020 campaign.

"Congratulations to Harriet Hageman on her great and very decisive win in Wyoming," Trump had posted on his Truth Social platform. "This is a wonderful result for America, and a complete rebuke of the Unselect Committee of political Hacks and Thugs.

"Liz Cheney should be ashamed of herself, the way she acted, and her spiteful, sanctimonious words and actions towards others. Now she can finally disappear into the depths of political oblivion where, I am sure, she will be much happier than she is right now. Thank you WYOMING!"

After her loss by 37-points on Tuesday night, Cheney said she would do "whatever it takes" to block the former president's path back to the White House.