Leavitt to Newsmax: Dems Have Interfered in Elections, Not Republicans

Democrats "are the masters of projection" and every time they point the finger at former President Donald Trump, "you can assume that they themselves are guilty of whatever they are accusing President Trump of," Trump 2024 national press secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

"That is no different when they accuse him of trying to interfere in elections," Leavitt said Wednesday during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"It is the Democrats who have interfered in elections. They have contested the last election results whenever it has been won by a Republican in the past couple of decades. It is the Democrats who have waged political lawfare against President Trump during this campaign, using far-left activist judges and prosecutors to go after him for baseless crimes, trying to imprison him before the election," she added.

"And it's the Democrats who have really sued to keep Donald Trump's name off the ballot. All of their election interference tactics have failed. So now Kamala Harris is priming her supporters to try to say that this election is unfair because she sees the writing on the wall and President Trump is leading in the polls."

Harris, during an interview with NBC News that aired Tuesday, said she's preparing for the possibility that Trump declares victory before the votes are counted.

"We will deal with election night and the days after as they come, and we have the resources and the expertise and the focus on that," Harris said.

"This is a person, Donald Trump, who tried to undo the free and fair election, who still denies the will of the people, who incited a violent mob to attack the United States Capitol, and 140 law enforcement officers were attacked, some who were killed. This is a serious matter," Harris said, referring to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

Trump, said Leavitt, "has always been clear. America must have free and fair elections, or else our nation will cease to exist. And that's why the RNC and Team Trump, we have launched the largest election integrity effort ever seen in American politics, and we will be ready to ensure that all Americans ballots are cast and counted lawfully on Nov. 5."

