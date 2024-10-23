Jason Miller to Newsmax: Trump, Not Harris, Focused on Helping Americans

Only one candidate in the presidential race "is talking about how they're going to improve the lives of everyday Americans, whether it be on fixing the economy, fixing the border, fixing the chaos in our streets, fixing the chaos around the globe," Jason Miller, a senior adviser for former President Donald Trump's campaign, told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"President Trump is talking about how he can improve ... everyone's lives in this entire country, whether you're Republican or Democrat, whether you vote, whether you don't vote," Miller told "Newsline."

"It's notable that Kamala Harris and the Democrats and the media, that all that they want to talk about are these attacks on President Trump. Nobody wants to talk about what Kamala Harris wants to do as president. … It's been a really bad three-and-a-half years with destroying the border, being the deciding vote twice on this record setting inflation. People want someone to fix the economy and fix the border. It's really that simple.

"And the fact that Kamala has nothing to say about her own campaign, her own vision, or her own views really is telling. And voters are smart. I know a lot of the media doesn't want to give voters credit, but they realize what's going on and they're saying, you know what? Trump, he can fix it."

On former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton coming out to support Harris in the final stretch of the presidential campaign, Miller said: "A lot of this feels like 2016 when you had Barack Obama, you had Michelle Obama, you had Bill Clinton all going to some of these blue-wall states and some of the battleground states like they did for Crooked Hillary eight years ago.

"Although I think in this case, a lot of this is from the Harris camp. Don't forget that Kamala Harris, her entire strategy for helping African American men, was to say she is going to legalize drugs. Now, I've heard just from various media sources that this is really Ian Sams, who's kind of the architect of all this on the Kamala campaign, but whether it's Ian Sams, whether it's Kamala Harris, whether it's Barack Obama, the fact of the matter is these are disrespectful comments they're making. It's not going to help them win people's votes over. And that's why President Trump's simple message that he is going to make your life better, that he can turn it around, he can fix it. That's why it's winning."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com