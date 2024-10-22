Trump Admin Begins to Take Shape Days Before Election

Erstwhile Republican primary opponents as well as longtime allies and lawmakers are in talks for key roles in a second Trump administration, including Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., getting strong consideration for secretary of state, the New York Post reported Tuesday.

While Trump makes the rounds in battleground states to defeat Democrat nominee Kamala Harris, his transition team is in advanced talks with a host of Republican heavy hitters to fill out a would-be Cabinet and administration positions, according to the Post.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., told the Post last week that as many as 10 House lawmakers “are probably real contenders to be acting or serving at the Cabinet level or [as] deputy secretary.”

Johnson didn’t name names, but the Post reported Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., is being considered for defense secretary and/or state, along with Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn. House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., could get consideration for CIA director or ambassador to the United Nations, according to the report.

Outgoing North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, who challenged Trump in the 2024 GOP primary, is being eyed for energy secretary, according to the report. Burgum was considered a finalist to be Trump’s running mate.

Rubio, too, was a finalist for vice president until Trump selected Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio. Rubio has been a loyal supporter of Trump since being vanquished by Trump in the 2016 Republican primary.

“Sen. Rubio is respected and known for his expertise in matters of foreign affairs and he has been a strong and loyal supporter of President Trump,” a campaign source told the Post.

Allies from Trump’s first administration are also expected to land top spots, including former acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell and former national security adviser Robert O’Brien, the Post reported. Likewise, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo would also likely have a prominent role in a second term.

Grenell, O’Brien and sitting Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., are seen as contenders for national security roles under Trump, according to the Post.

Biotech mogul and GOP primary opponent Vivek Ramaswamy would also be in line for an administration role, perhaps Homeland Security, but he has eyes on replacing Vance in the Senate or running for governor of Ohio in 2026, according to the Post.