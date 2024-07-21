Dem Consultant Epstein to Newsmax: Party Has 'Lied to American People'

Democrats have been "lying to the American people" about the sustainability of President Joe Biden's fitness for a second term in office, consultant and former staff director for the House Oversight Committee for Democrats Julian Epstein told Newsmax on Sunday.

Epstein wondered what comes next for the party after Biden dropped out of the presidential race Sunday afternoon, endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris to carry the torch for him as the party's nominee into the general election.

"We just don't know" what comes next, he said, including the upcoming virtual Democrat nomination in early August and the Aug. 19 convention in Chicago.

"There is a big anti-Kamala Harris segment of the Democratic Party who believes she's unpopular, that she hasn't done well on the national stage when she has been given the spotlight and you know in the primaries in 2020 she showed almost no ability to attract voters," Epstein said.

He pointed to further reports of disorganization inside her campaign and office.

"It gets messy either way; there's no good answer," he continued, "then you know this is the hoisting of your own petard that has been done by the Democrats and the Democrats only."

Epstein said Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is ahead in every rust belt and sunbelt poll and the election is "Trump's race to lose."

He cautioned that the GOP should "be careful what you wish for." If the democrats "get smart," he said, they would put up a younger candidate that's capable and "then it's a different ballgame at that point."

