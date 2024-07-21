GOP Speaker Johnson: 'Party of Democracy Has Proven Exactly the Opposite'

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., excoriated the hypocrisy of Democrats claiming to be the party of democracy then disenfranchising 14 million Democrat primary voters' choice in this election cycle.

"At this unprecedented juncture in American history, we must be clear about what just happened," Johnson wrote in a statement after Biden released his letter officially ending his presidential reelection campaign Sunday. "The Democrat Party forced the Democrat nominee off the ballot, just over 100 days before the election.

"Having invalidated the votes of more than 14 million Americans who selected Joe Biden to be the Democrat nominee for president, the self-proclaimed 'party of democracy' has proven exactly the opposite."

Johnson noted handing the baton to Vice President Kamala Harris, "the completely inept border czar," will do the Democratic Party no favors against Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

"The party's prospects are no better now with Vice President Kamala Harris, who co-owns the disastrous policy failures of the Biden administration," Johnson's statement continued. "As second in command and a completely inept border czar, Harris has been a gleeful accomplice — not only in the destruction of American sovereignty, security, and prosperity, but also in the largest political cover-up in U.S. history.

"She has known for as long as anyone of his incapacity to serve."

Johnson finished with a stern warning for global rivals to not take advantage of the lame-duck president — a historical political term — remaining in the White House.

"Regardless of the chaos in the current White House, our adversaries around the globe should be reminded that the U.S. Congress, the U.S. military, and the American people are fully prepared and committed to defend our interests both at home and abroad," Johnson's statement concluded.

"If Joe Biden is not fit to run for President, he is not fit to serve as President. He must resign the office immediately. Nov. 5 cannot arrive soon enough."