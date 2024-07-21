WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: house | gop | speaker | mike johnson | democracy | joe biden

GOP Speaker Johnson: 'Party of Democracy Has Proven Exactly the Opposite'

By    |   Sunday, 21 July 2024 02:58 PM EDT

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., excoriated the hypocrisy of Democrats claiming to be the party of democracy then disenfranchising 14 million Democrat primary voters' choice in this election cycle.

"At this unprecedented juncture in American history, we must be clear about what just happened," Johnson wrote in a statement after Biden released his letter officially ending his presidential reelection campaign Sunday. "The Democrat Party forced the Democrat nominee off the ballot, just over 100 days before the election.

"Having invalidated the votes of more than 14 million Americans who selected Joe Biden to be the Democrat nominee for president, the self-proclaimed 'party of democracy' has proven exactly the opposite."

Johnson noted handing the baton to Vice President Kamala Harris, "the completely inept border czar," will do the Democratic Party no favors against Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

"The party's prospects are no better now with Vice President Kamala Harris, who co-owns the disastrous policy failures of the Biden administration," Johnson's statement continued. "As second in command and a completely inept border czar, Harris has been a gleeful accomplice — not only in the destruction of American sovereignty, security, and prosperity, but also in the largest political cover-up in U.S. history.

"She has known for as long as anyone of his incapacity to serve."

Johnson finished with a stern warning for global rivals to not take advantage of the lame-duck president — a historical political term — remaining in the White House.

"Regardless of the chaos in the current White House, our adversaries around the globe should be reminded that the U.S. Congress, the U.S. military, and the American people are fully prepared and committed to defend our interests both at home and abroad," Johnson's statement concluded.

"If Joe Biden is not fit to run for President, he is not fit to serve as President. He must resign the office immediately. Nov. 5 cannot arrive soon enough."

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., excoriated the hypocrisy of Democrats claiming to be the party of democracy then disenfranchising 14 million Democrat primary voters' choice in this election cycle.
house, gop, speaker, mike johnson, democracy, joe biden
313
2024-58-21
Sunday, 21 July 2024 02:58 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved