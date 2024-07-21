WATCH TV LIVE

Trump: Biden 'Only Attained' Presidency 'by Lies, Fake News'

By    |   Sunday, 21 July 2024 03:08 PM EDT

With President Joe Biden official ending his reelection campaign, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump struck back at the "lies" and "fake news" that he said elected a cognitively compromised president to the White House.

"Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve — And never was!" Trump wrote in a quick-hitting reaction Sunday on Truth Social.

"He only attained the position of President by lies, Fake News, and not leaving his Basement."

His advisers and the complicit media protected him and is responsible for America's "decline."

"All those around him, including his Doctor and the Media, knew that he wasn't capable of being President, and he wasn't — And now, look what he's done to our Country, with millions of people coming across our Border, totally unchecked and unvetted, many from prisons, mental institutions, and record numbers of terrorists.

"We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

US
