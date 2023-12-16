Rep. Bob Good to Newsmax: Biden DOJ Will Protect Hunter Until Pardoned

The Democrats' two-tiered justice system will be on full display in the coming months with regard to the president's son, Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., told Newsmax on Saturday.

"I am starting to think maybe the left, maybe the Democrats, maybe the Bidens have a double standard: I'm just shocked by that," Good told "Wake Up America Weekend" in jest.

Not only will President Joe Biden's Justice Department ignore pending contempt of Congress recommendations from the House, but Biden will ultimately just pardon son Hunter Biden before he leaves office, according to Good.

President Biden "appears to be the most corrupt president in modern history," Good said, adding "there's overwhelming evidence of his involvement with his son's corrupt business dealings."

"At some point, his father will pardon him before leaving office, hopefully by the end of the year, if he's not impeached before then himself," Good said.

Attorney General Merrick Garland is going to expose the DOJ for a two-tier justice system favoring Democrats and the Biden family.

"Unfortunately, that criminal referral for contempt of Congress goes to the Department of Injustice under Merrick Garland," Good said, referring to . "So I suspect little action will be taken.

"But we're responsible for what we do. He clearly is in contempt of Congress and should be treated accordingly."

Hunter Biden refused to testify behind closed doors before the House Oversight and Judiciary committees and just last week the Biden DOJ finally indicted Hunter Biden, which many Republicans say was timely done to protect Hunter Biden from spilling the beans on his father's ties to his foreign influence-peddling schemes.

"He doesn't want to subject himself to true interrogation where you're not limited just five minutes of grandstanding going back from one Republican to a Democrat back and forth — where you can filibuster those five minutes of time," Good said.

"What they subpoenaed him for is to go behind closed doors and interrogate him all day long, unlimited amount of question and get to the truth. And he doesn't want to obviously subject himself to that."

The Biden DOJ was quick to pull the levers of justice against former President Donald Trump and his associates, Good lamented.

"You've got these rogue prosecutors, abusing their power, going after their political opponent, Donald Trump, who ultimately will almost surely be exonerated, but yet he's got to struggle through these unjust egregious abuse of persecution, legally, to get cleared, and he shouldn't have to go through that, but it's all political," Good concluded.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com