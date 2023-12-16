Rep. Tim Burchett to Newsmax: Biden Cover-Up 'Is a Clown Show'

Democrats and their allies complicit in the media are ignoring real evidence of wrongdoing by President Joe Biden and his ties to son Hunter — all because they hate former President Donald Trump — according to Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., on Newsmax.

"This thing is a clown show: $30 million is flowed through the Biden crime family and honestly, if Tim Burchett can find it, the American public knows it's out there, and 60-plus percent of the people think something shady is going on with this family," Burchett told "Saturday Report."

"The Democrat talking points of there's no proof? There's 30 million pieces of proof. We have letters from emails from bankers saying, 'Hey, something's going on shady here. We need to pull our business from these folks.'"

The House voted to initiate an official impeachment inquiry, but it is just that, an inquiry, Burchett told host Rita Cosby.

"We are not impeaching the president right now," Burchett said. "This is just to bring up all the evidence to the American public. This is what you're supposed to do — not what they did to Trump by secretly doing everything in the SCIF.

"And then, oddly enough, all the Democrats leaking it as fast as they could. They would literally walk out with a piece of paper and deliver that to the liberal media. This thing the American public knows what's going on, and I think we need to get to the bottom of it, and this is the proper and legal way to do it."

President Biden might have been a part of obstruction, having reportedly been involved in Hunter Biden's comments while he was defying his House subpoena, but Burchett said that would only further the potential articles of impeachment.

"You just go down the list, and there's no telling what else he's done," Burchett said. "But I'll tell you what: Bribery and influence of the highest office in the country that, to me, is scary, especially when you're dealing with the Communist Chinese, especially then.

"And for the national media just to turn the blind eye out of this. The only reason they're doing that, man, is because they've got so much invested in this White House.

"And they just literally hate Donald Trump and everything about him. They hate everything about this country. They hate their patriotism. They hate mom and dads. They hate it all. And this just shows exactly what they're up to with this whole deal, and it's really a disgrace, and it's why their ratings are plummeting."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com