Rudy Giuliani to Newsmax: 'This Is Not the Only Desecration of Justice'

Vowing to appeal the $148 million defamation damages verdict delivered Friday, Rudy Giuliani told Newsmax the "absurd" amount shows the trial is bigger than the two claimants, as Biden lawyers are actually seeking to silence former President Donald Trump.

"It's not a trial," Giuliani told Friday night's "Greg Kelly Reports," just hours after the ruling. "I never had a trial.

"This is way beyond them. And my desire to move on with this case, it's really to save the republic. Trials like this do not happen in a country that's ruled by law. Trials like this happen in a country that's ruled by a regime, which is what the Biden machine is, it's a regime.

"And this is not the only desecration of justice in this regime. It's one of many. It has to stop."

The trial was about silencing Giuliani on election integrity questions, he told host Greg Kelly.

"The jurors never saw a single defense from Giuliani, so I don't blame the jurors, except the money is ridiculous," Giuliani said, noting the evidence he protected from the court were documents on his business valuations. "The amount of money they awarded is absurd.

"The money reflects the absurdity of the way the judge conducted the trial.

"Also, the lawyers here were Biden lawyers. These women could not have afforded these lawyers. Is it a coincidence that the chief lawyer worked with Hunter Biden and represented the crooked Burisma?

"Who's the guy who revealed that? Who? Me. Why do you think they're coming after me? Because if it wasn't for me, nobody would know about Joe Biden."

The ties to President Joe Biden and Hunter Biden are far too direct to be coincidental, according to Giuliani.

"From the day I first revealed his criminality, and they wrote letters to the press, saying to keep me off the press," he continued. "They have been very aware of the fact that I'm one of their prime protagonists and one of the most effective ones.

"After all, if it wasn't for me, that never would have been revealed. And the hard drive never would have come out. Because [former Attorney General Bill] Barr and [FBI Director Christopher] Ray were ready to hide it forever. So who's a better target, other than Donald Trump, than me?

"And if you can get me, you frighten the living daylights out of a lot of other people from doing the same thing, and I know that because it's hard to get cooperation."

Notably, Giuliani said, he was sued for threats made against Georgia election workers, but the threats were not stated by him, so he should not be held liable for them.

"An evenly partially fair judge with just a little bit of fairness left in her, she would have ruled those comments out as unduly prejudicial without sufficient connection," he said. "I know that. I've tried many, many cases. Very important ones.

"And that is a ruling that a fair judge down the middle, not one who is obsessed with Donald Trump would do. And her background, and if you take a look at her handling of the Jan. 6 cases, indicates we have a judge here who has a problem."

Suing for defamation is really just a censorship operation, according to Giuliani, who added the ultimate target is Trump.

"More important than even getting the case affirmed or reversed or whatever, they want to shut me up," Giuliani said. "So today they were talking about orders that they'd like to get that would tell me that I can't discuss with you the facts and details of either what these women did or other people did, even though I am the person in the best position to know about it.

"So that takes away from Donald Trump, an extraordinarily important — not only piece of evidence — but a person with a maybe the biggest 360 degree view of this thing.

"You put it simply: They're trying to shut me up as if we were Nazi Germany."

A jury awarded $148 million in damages Friday to two former Georgia election workers who sued Rudy Giuliani for defamation over lies he spread about them in 2020 that upended their lives with racist threats and harassment.

