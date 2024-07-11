Sen. Ted Cruz to Newsmax: Dems in 'State of Panic' Over Biden

Democrats "are in an absolute state of panic" amid President Joe Biden's insistence he will remain in the race for a second term, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Thursday.

"I think [Democrats] are freaking out" — and might even be considering former First Lady Michelle Obama as a replacement, Cruz told "National Report."

"I put the odds at 80% that [Democrats] pull Joe Biden, that Joe Biden is not the candidate on the ballot in November," Cruz said — a strategy he first predicted on his podcast, "Verdict With Ted Cruz."

"I predicted the Democrats were going to pull Joe Biden and replace him with Michelle Obama. I think that's still a very real possibility. I think if they replace him, it will either be Michelle Obama or [Vice President] Kamala Harris. And I will say, particularly Michelle Obama would be very dangerous."

If Biden remains at the top of the ticket, "we're going to win," Cruz declared.

"I want [Donald] Trump to win," he said. "I want to change the path this country is on. That's why the Democrats are flipping out.

"I do think it is revealing. Democrats have known for months. They've known for years that Biden's mental abilities are severely diminished, that he's facing dementia, that he's not able to do the job right. And not a single Democrat cared."

Cruz also charged the only reason Democrats are concerned about Biden now is because of his disastrous debate performance against Trump in June.

"The American people saw it, and now they're scared that they're going to lose in November," Cruz said. "You don't hear a single Democrat saying, 'Well, gosh, if he has so much dementia that he can't be the candidate, why is he commander in chief today?' And if they actually were responsible, they should be saying he should resign today or we should exercise the 25th Amendment and remove him.

"Not a single Democrat is saying that."

