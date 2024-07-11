WATCH TV LIVE

Joe Manchin to Newsmax: Biden Decision by Sunday

 Sen. Joe Manchin, I-W. Va., walks to the the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee meeting in Washington Thursday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call via AP)

By    |   Thursday, 11 July 2024 01:46 PM EDT

Sen. Joe Manchin, the West Virginia independent and onetime Democrat, tells Newsmax that he expects consensus on whether President Joe Biden will continue as the Democratic Party candidate for the White House "by Sunday, by this Sunday."

Manchin's prediction came in response to questions from Kilmeny Duchardt, Newsmax congressional correspondent, as he headed to a Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee meeting where Biden’s viability was to be discussed.

"Let me make it very clear:  My main concern is the health and wellbeing of the president, OK," Manchin said. "And I think he'll make the right decision. And that's the only decision. The right decision is what's right for him. He's going to make that decision. It's right for the country, then we'll make a decision from there."

Manchin noted that after the current NATO meeting ends, "I think everyone will be talking over Friday, Saturday, and by Sunday, you should have some idea of what's going on."

Pressure from members of his own party has increased exponentially on Biden in the days since his poor showing against former President Donald Trump in their June 27 debate.

 

