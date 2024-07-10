Sen. Roger Marshall to Newsmax: GOP Must Stay Clear of Dem 'Circular Firing Squad'

The Democrats are causing themselves tremendous harm over how to handle President Joe Biden's cognitive decline, and Republicans must stay out of the way to let them implode, Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kansas, told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"The plot keeps getting thicker" about the details of what the White House has hidden from the public about Biden's health, the medical doctor told "Wake Up America".

"The Democrats have formed a circular firing squad up here at the Capitol. It's been interesting to watch. And it's important that Republicans just stay out of the way and let them keep firing at each other. Keep our heads down. Let's get Donald Trump reelected. Let's get a Senate majority. Let's do what we can do."

The senator insisted the public does not know what to think about the entire situation, but "the White House has been lying to us."

To make matters worse for the Democrats, he continued, they "have no bench."

"All they have are radical, big-government progressives" that are not appealing to the public, he added. "The Democrats are in free fall, and how it works out they don't even know."

But Marshall, who has been a practicing doctor for 25 years, said what is clear is "the emperor has no clothes" and "Biden is cognitively impaired."

"The White House needs to be more honest" with the public, and the American people have the right to know the true state of the president's health, according to Marshall.

The Democrats are in quite a fix, he said, because if Biden "does resign, then all these people have been lying to us, and if he does not resign, we are going to be left with Kamala Harris one way or another if you vote for the Democratic ticket."

